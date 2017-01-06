Report: Charges against Portland Timbers' Liam Ridgewell to be dropped

The drunk driving charges against Portland Timbers captain Liam Ridgewell will be dropped, according to an attorney for the city of Lake Oswego, Oregon, who confirmed that the office filed a motion this week to dismiss the DUII charge against the player.

A spokesperson from the Lake Oswego City Attorney’s office told The Oregonian that they’ll drop the charges after a judge ruled last month that the city failed to prove that police had probable cause when they stopped the Timbers defender.

Ridgewell was facing charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and refusing a breath test.

Ridgewell and Portland goalkeeper Jake Gleeson were both arrested on DUII charges on Oct. 25. Gleeson pleaded no contest in November to driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and refusing to take a breath test. According to The Oregonian, Gleeson entered into a one-year alcohol diversion program.

Both players also underwent an assessment by MLS's Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) Program doctors pursuant to the SABH Policy as detailed in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between MLS and the MLS Players' Union.