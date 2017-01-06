Orlando City re-sign Servando Carrasco, Kevin Alston, Seb Hines

Orlando City SC announced the re-signings of midfielder Servando Carrasco and defenders Kevin Alston and Sebastian Hines on Friday, keeping hold of three of the Lions' most heavily-used players last season.

Carrasco has signed a new two-year contract, the free agent Alston has inked a one-year deal and Hines will be on the books for three more years.

“Servando, Kevin and Seb proved to be important assets for our team last year and we are excited to keep them,” Orlando general manager Niki Budalic said in a club release.

Carrasco joined City in July 2015 via a trade from Sporting KC and has featured in 43 league games for the Lions, 31 of them starts. The 28-year-old defensive midfielder from San Diego played in every game, and started all but one, after head coach Jason Kreis's arrival in 2016. Carrasco earned the Club’s Coaches Award for spirit, attitude and work ethic last season.

An MLS veteran, the 28-year-old Alston made his City debut on April 17 against his former club the New England Revolution and the fullback earned 20 of his 21 starts in the Lions’ final 23 matches of the regular season. Named the 2013 MLS WORKS Comeback Player of the Year after his successful return from chronic myelogenous leukemia, Alston was awarded Orlando's Community Award for his contributions to the local community and inspiring the youth of Orlando with his charitable appearances in 2016.

Hines, 28, has been with the Lions since their 2015 expansion debut. The former England youth international ranks third all-time with 49 MLS appearances for City, 44 of them starts, and is the team's highest-scoring defender with four goals in two seasons.