Kick Off: New Designated Player to be presented today | US roster unveiled

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Real news

Real Salt Lake announced on Friday that they will be presenting their newest Designated Player signing at Rio Tinto Stadium today. The expectation is that the unnamed player is Manchester City product Albert Rusnak, who arrived in Salt Lake City on Thursday and has already stated he's hoping to wear the No. 11 shirt vacated by former RSL star Javier Morales. Meanwhile, RSL exec Craig Waibel also revealed that the club is in talks to re-acquire midfielder Luis Silva.

Arena calls 32

United States manager Bruce Arena has summoned 32 MLS players to the annual January national team camp, a group which Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle described as the logical picks. Arena also discussed Clint Dempsey's outlook and position changes amid the current roster in a Facebook Live chat.

Batman + Superman

As expected, Minnesota United have been bolstered by the dual signings of their former dynamic duo of Miguel Ibarra and Christian Ramirez.

Decision day

FC Dallas will learn on Saturday whether or not Trabzonspor will take up their buy option on winger Fabian Castillo, who also has interest from Mexican side Club America.

New suit

San Jose have hired their new GM, former AS Roma executive Jesse Fioranelli.

Mock-up

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle has posted his initial Mock Draft for the first round of next week's MLS SuperDraft.

Crystal ball

Sam Stejskal has identified four potential breakout players ahead of the next MLS season.

A new hope

Sporting KC believe that fresh recruit Gerso Fernandes can help shoulder the scoring load with strike ace Dom Dwyer.

Union defense

The Philadelphia Union have strengthened their back line by luring ex-Bochum man Giliano Wijnaldum.

Fire house

The Chicago Fire have inked a fresh deal with forward Luis Solignac.

Reds re-up

According to Toronto Sun scribe Kurt Larson, the Reds are set to re-sign veteran midfielder Benoit Cheyrou.

Market talk

Among several MLS Soccer Italia notes is one that claims Philadelphia and Vancouver are landing options for Nantes' Iceland striker Kolbeinn Sigthorsson.

Market talk, Pt. 2

Various Italian reports claim that Cascadia rivals Portland, Seattle and Vancouver are all showing interest in Kenya midfielder McDonald Mariga, who plays for Serie B side Latina.

Market talk, Pt. 3

The agent for Frosinone defender Robert Gucher informed Austria's Laola that his client has had MLS contact.

Fan art

A Seattle artist is drawing attention for her depictions of the Sounders' championship season.

MLSsoccer.com Musts:

The ExtraTime Radio crew talks Minnesota moves

Analyst's Den: The new faces in USMNT camp

Everything you need to know about the 2017 SuperDraft