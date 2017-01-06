Colorado Rapids sign Kortne Ford, Ricardo Perez as Homegrown Players

The Colorado Rapids signed a pair of Homegrown Players on Friday, announcing that they’ve agreed to deals with former University of Denver defender Kortne Ford and Creighton University midfielder Ricardo Perez.

Ford, 20, led the University of Denver to their first-ever College Cup in 2016, appearing in all 23 of the Pioneers’ matches as they finished the regular season with an unbeaten record. He also guided a defense that finished third in the country in goals-against average and shutout percentage.

The 6-foot-2 junior scored five times from his center back position, including the game-winner against No. 3 Clemson in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals. In his three seasons at Denver, Ford was twice named to the All-Summit League first team. The Greeley, Colorado, native, who joined the Rapids academy in 2012, appeared in 62 regular season games in his college career.

The 2016 Big East Midfielder of the Year, Perez registered four goals and five assists in 23 matches in his senior year. The 21-year-old Perez finished his college career with 15 goals and nine assists in 88 matches, the third-most appearances in Creighton soccer history. Perez, who stands at 5-foot-8, joined the Rapids academy in 2008, spending five years in the club’s youth system before starting at Creighton in 2013.