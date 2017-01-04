Orlando City dedicate rainbow seats at new stadium

Orlando City held a dedication on Wednesday for the 49 rainbow-colored seats at the club's new stadium to permanently honor the victims and families affected by the Pulse nightclub shooting in June.

The seats, numbered 49 to reflect the number of victims who lost their lives in the tragedy, differ in color with the rest of the seats at the stadium, which are purple or white. The rainbow colors are intended to reflect a stated mission by the club to be an "inclusive, diverse and welcoming community."

Orlando City life-president Phil Rawlins was present at the dedication and thanked club staff and construction partners for helping see out the project.

The new stadium will hold its first MLS regular season game when Orlando City host New York City FC on March 5.