5 MLS players who should get a look in US national team camp

A new year is here, and that means an annual US national team camp is right around the corner. While USMNT head coach Bruce Arena has already hinted at a number of MLS players who hadn't seen much, if any, time in Jurgen Klinsmann's set-up being announced to the January camp, we've got five more players who haven't yet been mentioned but who merit a look with the national team.

This one is easy, with Rogers working with Arena at the LA Galaxy the past four seasons, so the familiarity may give the defender an inside track for a call-up. And Rogers was successfully converted in LA by Arena into a fullback, a position the manager identified as one he will be scrutinizing ahead of competitive action for the US this year. No guarantees, of course, but if he stays healthy it seems quite likely Rogers will get another national team nod in the future.

Another position of need as identified by Arena was No. 10. While Sacha Kljestan seems to be the odds-on favorite to take the reins at that position, don't sleep on Nguyen. The New England Revolution playmaker saw his star rise in a career year in 2014, but while the 18 goals scored in league play that year were a blip, he's consistently been a good set-up man for the Revs, and offers a change of pace to Kljestan's style. No. 10s aren't a dime a dozen, so another USMNT call for Nguyen seems more than reasonable.

The youngster of this group, 21-year-old Roldan is just two seasons into his MLS career but is coming off a season with the Seattle Sounders that was somehow undervalued league-wide. Capable of playing in a box-to-box role, another spot that Arena has mentioned as a priority, Roldan showed an ability to slot into a difficult situation in Seattle, build a terrific midfield partnership with Ozzie Alonso, and take care of business on both sides of the ball, including four goals and three assists. And he's eligible not only for the US but also Guatemala and El Salvador. He seems more than capable of holding his own on the field, but the strategic element of preventing Roldan from bolting to one of those other national teams may help force Arena's hand in a call-up.

Another player with dual nationality, the New York City FC midfielder may be a cult hero, but he's also got a knack for making key plays, whether it's a golazo or a timely tackle, an underrated part of his game. Consistency is admittedly still an issue, but as a versatile midfielder willing to try stuff? Sounds like the kind of player the USMNT could use from time to time.

It may be a year too early for Mullins, who only really blossomed after being traded to D.C. United in mid-July. And while forward may not be a locked-down position for the US (which position is truly ever settled?), Mullins combines skill and scrappiness to get the ball in the net. As an off-the-bench option in a tough game with a goal needed? It could be the perfect USMNT role for Mullins.