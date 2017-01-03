What you may have missed: Biggest storylines over the holiday break

We’ll forgive you, soccer fan, if you took a quick break from MLS to celebrate the holidays and ring in the New Year. But there were some things you may have missed. Here's a recap of some of the big storylines between Christmas and New Year’s:

An RSL legend goes to Dallas

The biggest offseason MLS move to date came a couple of days after Christmas, when Javier Morales signed a free-agent deal with FC Dallas.

One of the premier playmakers in MLS history, Morales had spent the previous 10 seasons with Real Salt Lake, logging 49 goals and 81 assists.

It will be weird to see Morales in a different jersey in 2017, but it was certainly quite the Christmas gift for the reigning Supporters’ Shield winner and US Open Cup champs.

Bob Bradley’s short-lived EPL tenure

This isn’t an MLS move, but it still sent shockwaves around the American soccer community when Bob Bradley was fired just 11 matches into his tenure at Swansea City.

The first American ever to coach in the English Premier League will now likely be spending the first part of 2017 looking for another job. Might an MLS return be in the cards?

Davies stays in Philly

Charlie Davies only played 81 minutes with the Union after coming over in an early-August trade with the New England Revolution. But the Union still decided to make the 30-year-old forward part of their 2017 plans, signing him to a one-year contract on Dec. 29.

The hope is that a full preseason will do wonders for Davies, who was still recovering from cancer last summer when he moved to Philly along with his best friend, Alejandro Bedoya.

Very excited to be heading back to @philaunion for the upcoming 2017 @mls season. Putting in the work to make sure it's my best year yet pic.twitter.com/idC25sr4SV — Charlie Davies (@CharlieDavies9) December 29, 2016

Orlando signs Johnson, shakes up front office

A day after announcing that club CEO Alex Leitao would take over day-to-day operational responsibilities from club founder Phil Rawlins, Orlando City made a big player acquisition, signing midfielder Will Johnson to a free-agent deal.

Johnson, who found a lot of success under Orlando head coach Jason Kreis when both were at RSL, spent the previous season in Toronto.

Minnesota makes a splash

While fellow expansion side Atlanta United have made more high-profile moves this offseason, Minnesota United dipped into the transfer market last week, reeling in Costa Rican international Francisco Calvo.

Calvo was the fourth Costa Rican to sign in MLS this offseason and joins another Tico — Johan Venegas – on Minnesota’s still-growing roster.

Dynamo’s makeover continues

The Houston Dynamo continued their busy offseason last Friday when they acquired Colombian defensive midfielder Juan David Cabezas on loan from Deportivo Cali. The 25-year-old was the fifth signing of the offseason for the Dynamo, joining Dylan Remick, Alberth Elis, Adolfo Machado and Romell Quioto.