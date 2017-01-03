US national team to host Jamaica in February friendly in Chattanooga

The US men’s national team will close their January camp by making a bit of history.

US Soccer announced Tuesday that the USMNT will make its first visit to Chattanooga on Feb. 3 when they host CONCACAF foe Jamaica in a friendly at Finley Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 pm ET, with the match to be broadcast live on FS1 and UniMas.

The US will open January camp on Jan. 10 in Carson, Calif. Head coach Bruce Arena already revealed that he’ll call Sporting KC midfielder Benny Feilhaber, New York Red Bulls midfielder Dax McCarty, FC Dallas defenders Matt Hedges and Walker Zimmerman and New England Revolution forward Juan Agudelo to the camp, among others. The full roster for the January camp will be announced later this week.

Prior to taking on Jamaica, the US will host Serbia in a friendly at San Diego’s Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29.