Report: San Jose Earthquakes to announce general manager hire this week

The San Jose Earthquakes lengthy general manager search could shortly be coming to a close, with Bay Area-based reporter Colin Etnire tweeting Monday that the club will announce its hire this week.

I'm hearing the GM will be announced this week. No inside info on whom it'll be, but my guess is te Kloese #Quakes74 — Colin Etnire (@ColinEtnire) January 2, 2017

San Jose have been without a permanent GM since August, when they parted ways with longtime executive John Doyle. Chris Leitch has served as interim GM since Doyle’s dismissal.

ESPN FC’s Jeff Carlisle reported last month that the Quakes were expected to make a hire around the start of 2017 and revealed the names of four of the five finalists for the GM job: Leitch, US U-20 national team head coach Tab Ramos, former Sunderland executive Lee Congerton and Mexico Football Federation director of youth national teams Dennis te Kloese.