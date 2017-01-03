Minnesota United acquire midfielder Collin Martin from DC United

Minnesota United FC acquired midfielder Collin Martin from D.C. United in exchange for a fourth round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday.

Martin, 22, signed with D.C. in July 2013 as the sixth Homegrown Player in club history. He tallied 15 regular-season appearances in his three and a half seasons with United, registering one assist and seven starts while spending significant stretches on loan to the USL’s Richmond Kickers.

He’ll join a Minnesota midfield that currently includes former Crew SC center mid Mohammed Saeid and ex-Montreal attacker Johan Venegas. He’ll also reunite with former D.C. assistant coach Amos Magee, who left United this winter to join Minnesota as director of player personnel in November.