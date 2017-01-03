Ex-Canada manager Floro looking to bring MLS players on loan to Alajuelense

Former Canada national team head coach Benito Floro is apparently targeting some of his old charges to join him at Costa Rican club Alajuelense.

Costa Rican outlet Teletica.com reported on Monday that Floro, who managed Canada from July 2013 until they failed the qualify for the CONCACAF Hexagonal last fall, is looking to sign a pair of unnamed Canadian national teamers at Alajuelense and is considering bringing MLS players to the club on loan.

Floro was hired as Alajuelense manager last month. MLS has seen a significant influx of Ticos this winter, with several clubs landing players from the Costa Rican top flight this winter.