Cubo Torres to return to Houston Dynamo as Cruz Azul decline option

Erick “Cubo” Torres is returning to Houston.

The Dynamo announced on Sunday that the 23-year-old striker will return to the club after Cruz Azul chose to not exercise their option to complete a full transfer following the expiration of his loan to the Mexican club on Saturday. Multiple sources told MLSsoccer.com at the time of the loan in September that Cruz Azul’s purchase option was for $2.5 million.

Torres, who suffered an injury that kept him out for a large stretch of his time in Mexico, played just 43 minutes in three appearances during his loan to Cruz Azul.

Torres signed a Designated Player contract with Houston ahead of the 2015 season after scoring 22 goals in 44 games in a year and a half with Chivas USA. He’s been a massive disappointment with the Dynamo to date, recording just two assists and no goals in 22 regular-season appearances in his two seasons with the club.

The Dynamo have made a number of moves with their forward corps this winter, acquiring Honduran internationals Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto and sending veteran striker Will Bruin to Seattle. They’ll also bring back promising youngster Mauro Manotas, who recorded six goals and one assist in 22 appearances last year, with all six of his strikes coming in Houston’s final eight games.