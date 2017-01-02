Andrea Pirlo posts "Fireball" photo, but he's not riding off into sunset

We're only a couple of days into the new year, but we may already have one of the MLS Soshies winners of 2017 thanks to New York City FC's Andrea Pirlo, who at this point deserves a category all to himself.

Here was his latest masterpiece on Monday, dubbed the "Fireball":

But just like any great piece of art, this post elicited some differing interpretations. Some on social media took it to mean that Pirlo was riding off into the sunset and hanging up his boots in 2017, a suggestion that was immediately dismissed by NYCFC when the club was contacted by MLSsoccer.com.