Parchman: Your MLS club's No. 1 priority this offseason

No. 1 offseason priority: An attacking winger (for either side)

The Sounders let go of Marco Pappa and Lamar Neagle before the 2016 season, and ever since they’ve struggled to find width in two different formations this year. The future seems set up the spine, but things are far less certain at two patchwork wide midfielder positions in Brian Schmetzer’s 4-2-3-1. With a number of players released and slots to fill, if they find a proper starting-caliber winger, this year's MLS Cup champs will be that much more dangerous in 2017.