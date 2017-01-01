Nicolas Lodeiro, Laurent Ciman named to AS.com's "Team of the Americas"

Seattle Sounders attacker Nicolas Lodeiro and Montreal Impact central defender Laurent Ciman were both named to AS.com's "Team of the Americas" for 2016, it was announced on Friday.

They're joined by a host of familiar faces from both North and South America, including French striker Andre Pierre Gignac, who just led Tigres to the Liga MX title, and ex-Boca Juniors forward Carlos Tevez, who just made a huge-money move to Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

¡El 11 ideal de este año en el continente americano!



Lodeiro helped Boca Juniors to a semifinal appearance in the spring, and then represented Uruguay at this summer's Copa America Centenario before making the move to Seattle that culminated in the franchise's first MLS Cup.

Ciman endured an up-and-down regular season after earning 2015's MLS Defender of the Year nod, but recovered his form in October and put in a series of commanding performances in the playoffs. He also featured this summer for the Belgian squad that made it to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.