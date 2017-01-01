BMO Field hosts hockey game for NHL Centennial Classic

January 1, 201712:34PM EST
Arielle CastilloSenior Editor

Less than a month after hosting MLS Cup, BMO Field saw another big event on New Year's Day -- the Centennial Classic, an NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings. For the game, which celebrated 100 years of the NHL, Toronto FC's home stadium, BMO Field, got a temporary ice rink.

Check out some photos of how the venue looked in its hockey set-up.

The Maple Leafs, who are also owned by TFC's owners, won the game, 5-4, thanks to Auston Matthews's overtime winner.