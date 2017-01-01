BMO Field gets hockey rink for NHL Centennial Classic on Sunday, Jan. 1

January 1, 201712:34PM EST
Arielle CastilloSenior Editor

BMO Field is getting a temporary makeover for a big event today -- an NHL match-up the Centennial Classic, in which the Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Detroit Red Wings. The event's so named, as it's planned as a celebration of 100 years of the league, and BMO got a temporary ice rink for this outdoor match.

Check out some photos of how the venue looks in its current hockey set-up. The Classic starts at 3 pm ET on Sunday, Jan. 1, though festivities kicked off this past Friday.