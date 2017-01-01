BMO Field gets hockey rink for NHL Centennial Classic on Sunday, Jan. 1

BMO Field is getting a temporary makeover for a big event today -- an NHL match-up the Centennial Classic, in which the Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Detroit Red Wings. The event's so named, as it's planned as a celebration of 100 years of the league, and BMO got a temporary ice rink for this outdoor match.

Check out some photos of how the venue looks in its current hockey set-up. The Classic starts at 3 pm ET on Sunday, Jan. 1, though festivities kicked off this past Friday.

Watch BMO Field get an ice rink in 30 seconds ahead of the #NHL100 #CentennialClassic https://t.co/Iv1b8HDtjq pic.twitter.com/YeBlmqfC4V — TorontoStar (@TorontoStar) December 28, 2016

PHOTO OF THE DAY: @ColinDMello snapped this photo at the Centennial Classic alumni hockey game at BMO Field on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/vYaWElR7fP — CTV Toronto (@CTVToronto) December 31, 2016