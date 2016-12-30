Kick Off: Latest offseason hot stove | Honda prefers MLS move, says agent

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

On the dotted line

The Philadelphia Union have inked a fresh one-year deal with forward Charlie Davies.

Headed home

According to a Swedish report, Seattle Sounders midfielder Erik Friberg is on the verge of returning to former employers Hacken.

Honda import

The agent for AC Milan playmaker Keisuke Honda says he's rejected offers from China because his client prefers an MLS move.

Ticos train

Saprissa sporting director Paulo Wanchope admits that the parade of Costa Rica players to America is good for MLS and the Ticos, but not so great for his team.

New York-bound?

Various reports have NYCFC set to sign Panama attacking midfielder Miguel Camargo.

Forward targets

Vancouver are reportedly scouting a pair of Argentine strikers.

Wherefore art Theo?

Greek reports claim that Skoda Xanthi midfielder Theodoros Vasilakakis has interest from multiple MLS clubs.

Draft board

The Journal-Constitution has weighed up some potential picks for January's SuperDraft.

A look back

The US national team has put together a video yearbook to remember all the matches from 2016.

Snap chat

Borussia Dortmund's US attack prodigy Christian Pulisic answered a slew of fan questions in Thursday's Facebook Live chat session.

New post

In news that may have flown under the radar, Thomas Rongen has been named the USMNT's chief scout.

Sticking up for Bob

Former MLS coach Bob Bradley was axed by Swansea City after their weekend loss to West Ham United, but his Hammers counterpart Slaven Bilic did not appreciate the Swans' decision and came to the defense of the American.

MLSsoccer.com Musts:

Stejskal: The top five unsung heroes of 2016

The schedule of 2017 home openers for all 22 MLS clubs

Stay up-to-date with the offseason Transfer Tracker