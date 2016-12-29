Roman Torres - MLS Cup - lifting trophy - Seattle Sounders - confetti
Seattle's Roman Torres commemorates MLS Cup win with tattoo ... of himself

December 29, 20164:36PM EST
It's no secret that many soccer players love tattoos, but even by soccer player standards, Roman Torres' ink is pretty unique. Check out what he got done to commemorate the Seattle Sounders' MLS Cup triumph over Toronto FC earlier this month:

Most people would probably just get the trophy, but Torres is obviously not most people. More power to ya, Roman.