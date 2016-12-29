Seattle's Roman Torres commemorates MLS Cup win with tattoo ... of himself

It's no secret that many soccer players love tattoos, but even by soccer player standards, Roman Torres' ink is pretty unique. Check out what he got done to commemorate the Seattle Sounders' MLS Cup triumph over Toronto FC earlier this month:

Román Torres culmina el 2016, haciéndose un tatuaje levantando su primera Copa de la @mls.

Que gran año para este talento Panameño. pic.twitter.com/efhzxImDOz — PlenayGoles (@PlenayGolespty) December 20, 2016

Most people would probably just get the trophy, but Torres is obviously not most people. More power to ya, Roman.