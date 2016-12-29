Los Angeles FC release new renderings for Banc of California Stadium

From potential DP signings to a budding academy, MLS expansion side Los Angeles FC have been making waves as they prepare for their inaugural 2018 season. And if all that weren't enough, the team gave their fans a Christmas present earlier this week when they released new renderings of their under construction Banc of California Stadium.

The new shots give viewers a close look at what the inside of the stadium will look like. Perspective from the stands, as well as overhead shots of the field are included, along with a shot of the stands that shows just how close fans will be to the action:

You can find some of the best shots below, and the rest by clicking the link to LAFC's website above: