Kick Off: Dallas, Minnesota make big moves | Swans part ways with Bradley

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Hand him the keys

FC Dallas have covered the long-term injury absence of star man Mauro Diaz by luring free agent playmaker Javier Morales.

Heading north

Minnesota United have bolstered their back line with the signing of Costa Rica defender Francisco Calvo.

Mergers & acquisitions

Speaking of personnel coups, Will Parchman has ranked the top 10 player pick-ups of 2016.

Patience is a virtue

In an attempt to calm any antsy Union fans, the Philly Voice noted how the club tends to make its offseason moves after the new year.

Herald the Harkes

In a rundown of some offseason D.C. United notes, the Washington Post's Steven Goff reports that the club are set to sign Hermann Trophy finalist Ian Harkes (son of USMNT legend John) as a Homegrown player.

Breaking good

Sam Stejskal has compiled a list of the top 5 breakout players of the year.

And the nominees are...

Seattle Sounders rookie ace Jordan Morris and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank are among the candidates in a Sporting News poll created to determine the most influential American soccer figure of 2016.

Quelle année!

The Montreal Gazette's Stu Cowan writes about a memorable year for the Impact.

Flank ranks

In a bit discussing the Portland Timbers' offseason movements, Goal's Ives Galarcep reports that the Timbers are working on signing a new Designated Player winger to potentially replace Argentine Lucas Melano.

Crystal ball

The local Journal-Constitution takes an early shot at predicting the lineup for Atlanta United's first match.

Pink slip

Swansea have let Bob Bradley go after just 11 games in charge. Not all may be lost, however, as his former Stabaek boss is encouraging Norway to hire the American to lead their national team.

At the table

Porto are reportedly haggling with Sporting Kansas City over a transfer fee for loan defender Erik Palmer-Brown.

Street ball

In order to grow the game among area youth, Atlanta has begun installing street soccer pitches at metro stations around town.

