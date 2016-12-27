The top 5 MLS rookie goals of 2016

December 27, 201610:16AM EST

Check out the best goals from MLS' 2016 rookie class, including AT&T Rookie of the Year Jordan Morris, New York City FC standout Jack Harrison and more!

Series: 
Year in Review

Stay connected: Get access to breaking news, videos, and analysis from North America's best soccer reporters via "The Kick Off" newsletter or using our FREE mobile app.