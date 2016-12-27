Kick Off: David Villa feeling the heat | Report: Celtic's Nagbe swoop off

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Under pressure

Even though NYCFC star and reigning league MVP David Villa has won some of the most important titles in the world of soccer, he says the level of pressure he's now feeling while chasing MLS Cup is at a career-high.

A look back

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle has offered his thoughts on the year that was in MLS.

Best of the best

Sticking with the year-in-review theme, Alicia Rodriguez has produced a list of the 2016 season's top 10 moments. Likewise, Ben Baer recapped the the notable milestones reached by MLS players this year.

Winter work

Back in the Analyst's office, Matt Doyle gives a status report on how all 22 MLS teams are coming along with their offseason roster rebuilds.

Two sides to the story

The Scottish Sun claims that Celtic called off transfer talks with Portland midfield ace Darlington Nagbe. However, ESPN's Taylor Twellman reports that it was the Timbers that shot down the deal.

Hot topic

Boca Juniors and previous employer San Lorenzo are reportedly preparing offers for Montreal Impact star man Ignacio Piatti. For all the latest rumors and signings, check out our Transfer Tracker.

Shopping in Milan?

A report out of Argentina has the New York Red Bulls lining up a loan for AC Milan defender Leonel Vangioni.

Back line link

A Serbian report has the Chicago Fire hovering around Villarreal defender Antonio Rukavina.

Curtin's up

Philly Union boss Jim Curtin talked to the local paper about what was involved when he attained his new top-level coaching badge.

Ghana call me?

Although LA Galaxy winger Emmanuel Boateng would prefer to suit up for Ghana, the new US citizen says he may go with whichever national team set-up calls him first.

The Lou

Sports Illustrated's in-depth look at all of the MLS expansion candidates has moved on to St. Louis.

A new suitor?

Word going around West Yorkshire has David Wagner and Championship promotion-chasers Huddersfield Town wooing his former Borussia Dortmund II charge, RB Leipzig's US forward Terrence Boyd.

Fresh ink

Seattle defender Roman Torres has celebrated winning MLS Cup by getting a tattoo of, well, himself celebrating the Sounders' MLS Cup victory.

Home improvement

Portland strike ace Fanendo Adi has taken time this offseason to give back in his native Nigeria by helping to build a church.

Griez is the word

Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann is spending the holidays in America, and he recently met up with some NBA players after taking in a New York Knicks game.

