FC Dallas sign Javier Morales

A top MLS playmaker has found a new home -- Javier Morales, long a legend at Real Salt Lake, has signed to FC Dallas. After RSL declined his contract option, Dallas scooped up the free-agent midfielder on Dec. 27.

Formerly a famous face at the Claret-and-Cobalt, Morales is a 10-year MLS veteran who scored 49 goals and assisted in 81 others in 240 appearances for Real Salt Lake, starting in 2007. His experience in CONCACAF Champions' League should also prove valuable for Dallas, who open their 2017 season at Toyota Stadium with a CCL Quarterfinal match against Panamanian side Árabe Unido on Thurs., Feb. 23.

The Argentine No. 10 appeared in 20 CCL matches for Real Salt Lake with four goals and four assists in 1519 minutes. He's also been named an MLS All-Star three times.