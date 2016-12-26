Rumor: Leonel Vangioni headed on loan to New York Red Bulls

Reports out of Argentina have the New York Red Bulls looking at left back Leonel Vangioni, who's currently struggling for playing time after a summer transfer to AC Milan, following more than four years with River Plate.

Rumble on Argentina radio that

Leonel Vangioni of @acmilan may go on loan to @NewYorkRedBulls. @MLSTransfers @101singer truth to this? — Kelvin Loyola (@Kelvin_Loyola) December 25, 2016

The incumbent left back for RBNY is Jamaica international Kemar Lawrence, who started 21 matches in 2016 (with most of the missing time coming after a groin injury during this summer's Copa America Centenario). But there has been a strong dose of transfer speculation during his time in MLS following a breakout Gold Cup with Jamaica in 2015.

Vangioni has also played at left midfield during his career with Newell’s in Argentina and RBNY could be viewing the experienced 29-year-old as an option at left wing in their 4-3-3 -- per Soccerway, he's chipped in 12 goals and 18 assists since starting his pro career in 2006-07. And with right back Chris Duvall now on rival Montreal (via Atlanta United in the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft), the Red Bulls could be simply working to build depth and talent across the backline.