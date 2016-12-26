Philadelphia Union provide heartwarming Christmas moment for young fan

December 26, 201612:40PM EST
Ben CouchSenior Editor

One young Philadelphia Union fan had special Christmas morning, courtesy of his hometown squad and star rookie Keegan Rosenberry:

Local ABC affiliate WPVI featured the story of 9-year-old Ethan Chambers of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, who had asked for Union tickets, and also received an autographed photo of Rosenberry, one of his favorite players.

(h/t @DaveZeitlin)

