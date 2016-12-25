Influx of Costa Ricans into MLS continues heading into 2017 season

Alvaro Saborio is one of the most prolific strikers in MLS history, having scored 73 goals in just 158 games. In the process he helped lead Real Salt Lake five-straight MLS Cup Playoff appearances before being traded to D.C. United.

Saborio hails from Costa Rica, and while he wasn't the first Tico to join MLS, he is perhaps the most successful. Recently there has been an influx of Costa Ricans into MLS with players like Kendall Waston, Ronald Matarrita and Waylon Francis proving to be consistent contributors to their teams.

This offseason the influx of Ticos has continued to increase, even with the departure of Saborio. Three players have already signed for the 2017 season. Those three players join seven players who were previously signed for the 2017 season.

Costa Ricans entering MLS in 2017

David Guzman (Portland Timbers)

Jose Guillermo Ortiz (D.C. United)

Jose Salvatierra (FC Dallas)

Costa Ricans previously on MLS rosters

Christian Bolaños (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Dennis Castillo (Colorado Rapids)

Waylon Francis (Columbus Crew SC)

Ariel Lassiter (LA Galaxy)

Ronald Matarrita (New York City FC)

Johan Venegas (Minnesota United FC)

Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)