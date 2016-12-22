Honduras sports daily puts Houston Dynamo's Honduran players on its cover

December 22, 201612:15PM EST
Colin StephensonContributor

As Honduran outlet Diez reported on the Houston Dynamo's purported signing of Honduras striker Romell Quioto, which it claims will be announced in the next few days, the sports daily splashed a cover image of the four Hondurans with the headline, "El Honduras Dynamo.''

The report came a day after the Dynamo acquired Honduran striker Alberth Elis on loan from Mexican club Monterrey on Tuesday, making him the third Honduran player on the club, joining midfielders Jose Escalante and Boniek Garcia.

Series: 
Transfer Watch
Topics: 
Rumor