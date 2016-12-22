FC Dallas sign defender Reggie Cannon to Homegrown contract

FC Dallas signed yet another Homegrown Player on Thursday, when they announced that they’ve added 18-year-old defender Reggie Cannon to their first-team roster.

Cannon turns pro after one year at UCLA, where he was one of only three players and the only freshman to appear and start all 20 matches for the Bruins. He won back-to-back national championships with the FC Dallas academy before heading to Los Angeles.

A member of the US Under-19 national team pool, Cannon is the 18th player to sign a Homegrown contract with FC Dallas, the highest total in the league. He’s the 10th Homegrown Player on FCD’s current roster, and the third player – along with Jesus Ferreira and Bryan Reynolds – to sign a Homegrown deal with Dallas this offseason.