Reggie Cannon - FC Dallas - signing contract
Courtesy of FC Dallas

FC Dallas sign defender Reggie Cannon to Homegrown contract

December 22, 20163:18PM EST
Sam StejskalContributor

FC Dallas signed yet another Homegrown Player on Thursday, when they announced that they’ve added 18-year-old defender Reggie Cannon to their first-team roster.

Cannon turns pro after one year at UCLA, where he was one of only three players and the only freshman to appear and start all 20 matches for the Bruins. He won back-to-back national championships with the FC Dallas academy before heading to Los Angeles.

A member of the US Under-19 national team pool, Cannon is the 18th player to sign a Homegrown contract with FC Dallas, the highest total in the league. He’s the 10th Homegrown Player on FCD’s current roster, and the third player – along with Jesus Ferreira and Bryan Reynolds – to sign a Homegrown deal with Dallas this offseason. 

Topics: 
Transactions

Stay connected: Get access to breaking news, videos, and analysis from North America's best soccer reporters via "The Kick Off" newsletter or using our FREE mobile app.