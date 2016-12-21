Report: US international Greg Garza on his way to Atlanta United

US international Greg Garza has recently expressed interest in playing in MLS, and his dream could be a reality very soon.

Ives Galarcep reported on Goal.com on Wednesday that Atlanta United was nearing a loan move for Garza, who is currently under contract at Club Tijuana.

Despite Columbus reportedly holding Garza's player rights as of last week, Galarcep reports Atlanta United have subsequently acquired those rights.

Garza is interested in playing in MLS in part to jumpstart his US national team career. He has nine caps with the USMNT, with the last coming during the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup, but a hip injury and surgery sidelined him a sustained period and he has not played very much of late for Xolos.