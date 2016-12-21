Orlando City install grass at new stadium

Orlando City SC laid the grass for their new stadium on Tuesday, crossing another milestone ahead of the official opening of their new facility in March.
Another major milestone as the grass was installed this morning.— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) December 20, 2016
If that's not the most beautiful thing you've ever seen... pic.twitter.com/qRxdXB9uY1
One step closer to making this place our home. #YourCityYourStadium #ComingMarch2017 pic.twitter.com/Q3x2HCUbM5— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) December 20, 2016
It all feels so real now.— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) December 20, 2016
Full photo gallery | https://t.co/WmErFIdgTs pic.twitter.com/PVqSzzb8aN
Orlando played their first two seasons in MLS at Camping World Stadium (formerly known as the Citrus Bowl), which has an artificial surface. They’ll play on natural grass at the new Orlando City Stadium, which is located in downtown Orlando and will officially open when the Lions host New York City FC on March 5.