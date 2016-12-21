Orlando City install grass at new stadium

Orlando City SC laid the grass for their new stadium on Tuesday, crossing another milestone ahead of the official opening of their new facility in March.

Orlando played their first two seasons in MLS at Camping World Stadium (formerly known as the Citrus Bowl), which has an artificial surface. They’ll play on natural grass at the new Orlando City Stadium, which is located in downtown Orlando and will officially open when the Lions host New York City FC on March 5.