The new Atlanta United secondary jersey is out – order yours now!

New season, new team in the ATL.

Atlanta United FC dropped their first ever secondary jersey on Saturday, and it's a sleek design that you can buy now.

Here's the front and back of the men's authentic version:

Here's the long-sleeved version:

And here's the women's version:

Atlanta United have revealed their new primary jersey, with an elegant design that nods to the city. It's available now from MLSstore.com, so let's take a look at the details.

Here's the men's authentic version:

Here's the long-sleeved version:

Here's the women's version:

And now, for a few close-ups on the details....

The MLS crest appears above the team name on the sleeve.

And unique to the primary jersey, an inaugural season logo appears behind the neck.

