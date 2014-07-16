Mike Magee stars in Ferris Bueller's Day Off spoof

Update (Jan. 4, 2017): Magee announced on Wednesday his retirement as a player after 14 seasons with the LA Galaxy, Chicago Fire and New York. In honor of his illustrious career, here's one of the best off-field moments in MLS history -- a Magee-centered spoof of iconic '80s movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

The Chicago Fire's Mike Magee is a cult figure. We all know that. He's the cool kid we all want to hang out with. Or, more to the point, the cool player that we all want on our team. He is not only a great locker room guy, but also he has an uncanny knack for scoring big goals, Lots of them.

In other words, the 2013 AT&T MLS MVP is the Ferris Bueller of MLS.

Which is why, oddly, it makes perfect sense to cast him as the legendary character in this spoof about the film.

For those of you who don't know who Ferris Bueller, well, first of all, we feel sorry for you. Second, here's the scoop: Ferris Bueller is the lead character in the classic 1986 film Ferris Bueller's Day Off, directed by John Hughes. The film tells the story of a single, amazing day when Ferris, played by Matthew Broderick, skips school and romps around the city of Chicago. It’s the day off we all wished we could’ve experienced in high school.

And of course it wouldn't be an epic day off without Sloane (Sydney Leroux), Cameron (Omar Gonzalez), Bueller's sister (Hope Solo), the bored economics teacher (Judah Friedlander) and the French maitre d' (Thierry Henry). Plus the many cameos from the likes of Michael Bradley, Dwayne De Rosario, Bruce Arena, Frank Yallop, Jimmy Conrad, Clint Mathis, and a host of Fire players including Sean Johnson, Harry Shipp, and Quincy Amarikwa.

Compare the Magee version to the original Ferris Bueller's Day Off trailer: